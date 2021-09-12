Bridget Brown: Celebrate World Carfree Day

World Carfree Day is September 22. The transportation sector is the largest contributor to greenhouse gasses in the U.S. and, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average passenger vehicle emits 400 grams of CO2 per mile.

Swapping out a trip with walking, biking or bussing can make a dent in that damage. Burning calories from local beer, cheese or vegetables rather than fossil fuels is a win for everyone. Celebrate World Carfree Day Wisconsin style this year. Power to the people.