In response to the recent letter, “La Crosse gets thumbs down for parking” and the argument that charging for parking near Western Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is unfair to students, I’m with the writer that requiring ownership of a cellphone to use parking puts a financial burden on students and others with limited income that would be disproportionately higher than on others with more money.
What, however, about the financial burden of car ownership, which according to AAA, averages nearly $9,000 a year.
What kind of a society creates and supports a default transportation system where the cost of participating is this high?
If we’re going to talk about transportation equity, we need to talk about funding transit and bicycling infrastructure so that such an enormous portion of a household’s income doesn’t get eaten up by these resource-hungry monsters.
Bridget Brown, La Crosse