I hope you will join me in supporting Barb Wuensch and Rebecca Rieber in their candidacy for the Holmen School Board.

I have known both individuals for many years; they are critical thinkers, compassionate, and individuals of integrity. Both have demonstrated a true and transparent desire to support stakeholders, teachers and ALL students.

I hope you vote for Barb and Rebecca on April 5 as our Holmen community deserves to have a school board we can be proud of.

Bridget Todd-Robbins

Holmen

