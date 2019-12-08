Brittanie Hundt: Invest in early childhood development

La Crosse County and Wisconsin are experiencing what some call a child-care crisis.
Concerns range from shortages of child-care centers and lack of affordable child-care options to the low wages to child-care providers that are available.
WEAU reported on the child-care shortage in July, stating: “In La Crosse County in 2018, there were 2,669 spots at regulated child-care centers for the 6,148 children under the age of five in the county.” These shortages reduce access to Early Childhood Education Programs and produce both short- and long-term effects.
The most rapid brain development occurs during the first five years of one’s life. During this time, a child’s experiences shape the neural connections in their brain; connections that are used and reinforced are made stronger, while connections that are unused are eventually lost.
Early Childhood Educators can help develop a foundation for future learning and success.
Despite the high monetary and educational returns on investment, discrepancies remain in the funding allocated to ECE Programs.
Meanwhile, the Center for American Progress states that the annual costs of ECE in Wisconsin exceeds the cost of “tuition and fees at a public four-year, in-state university.”
We must promote legislation that increases access to ECE through reducing the eligibility limits for families to receive grant funding assistance and capping ECE expenses in order to minimize the financial burden on families while allowing more families to work and contribute to the economy.
Increasing access to ECE could help Wisconsin become a leader in education, in supporting families and making smart investments in future generations.
Brittanie Hundt, Onalaska