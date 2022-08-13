Brittany Michalski: Inflation Reduction Act a win for Wisconsin

Over the weekend, the US Senate passed a history-shaping investment in health, climate, and access to clean energy – aka the Inflation Reduction Act – and Wisconsinites stand to win big.

That’s because, on top of the more than 71,370 Badgers already employed in the clean energy sector, investments like these are expected to create at least 14,982 more family-sustaining clean energy jobs in the Badger State.

The IRA not only means jobs for Wisconsin. It will also bring much-needed relief for families by lowering household energy costs by up to $220 per year, providing rebates and tax breaks for efficient appliance upgrades, and defending our children’s health by slashing air pollution that triggers asthma attacks, premature births, heart and lung disease, and even dementia. The clean energy and community resilience investments in the IRA will also safeguard our communities from climate-fueled extreme weather events, like the flooding we had in 2020 and 2021.

The IRA matters to me not only as a Badger but more importantly as an evangelical Christian. Scripture calls us to be good stewards of all God’s creation – that includes the natural world and each other. Ensuring everyone has a healthy environment and safe climate to thrive in is central to caring for creation and loving our neighbor in the age of climate change.

The US Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act and it will soon head to the President’s desk. But it may face opposition during implementation by state officials in the name of partisanship. Our state representatives must put partisan politics aside and bring these benefits home.

Brittany Michalski

Sparta