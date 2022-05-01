Brooke Denney: UW-La Crosse removes student protest chalk messages

UWL has violated the first amendment rights of its students. On April 26, students from UWL's School of Education (SOE) chalked sidewalks to protest the administration's failure to resolve issues with student teaching placements.

Students initially sought change through formal negotiations. However, many students are still left traveling 2+ hours five days a week to work 40 hours at a job that does not compensate them. In addition, some students have been forced to prolong their education an extra year due to a lack of student teaching opportunities. If students cannot endure these hardships, UWL advises they transfer to another university or change majors entirely. A SOE student shared his struggles with the University's decision:

"I came to college to pursue my dream of one day becoming a high school history teacher. Unfortunately, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has made the path to pursuing my dream much harder, both mentally and financially. Instead of encouraging students to pursue their dreams, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has encouraged future educators to give up."

The students did not give up on their dreams of becoming educators. Instead, they expressed disappointment in the administration's decision through the common practice of chalking sidewalks. School officials used power washers to erase the chalk messages the following morning. UWL administrators only removed chalk that criticized the School of Education, leaving all other chalk untouched. By permitting chalking, UWL has established a public forum that prohibits the selective destruction of messages based upon viewpoint.

Brooke Denney

La Crosse

