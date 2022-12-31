Brooke Smith: Thanks for bringing gifts, joy to residents on Hillview campus

I would like to thank the many people and organizations who came together to bring joy to the residents of Hillview Health Care Center and The Oaks this holiday season.

Every single resident was provided a gift filled with items they needed or wanted for Christmas. Those gifts were provided by Giving Trees located at Fayze’s Restaurant, First Presbyterian Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and La Crosse County Jeans Day Fund. Donations of gifts were also received from parishioners at Mindoro Lutheran Church, Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Thank you to the community members who donated additional gifts, cards, and pictures. We were also fortunate enough to have a wonderful volunteer, Tom Smith, donate his time as Santa Claus to bring back fond memories from childhood.

The resident’s rooms were decorated with poinsettia’s donated by WIZM, Walmart, and contributing organizations. Each resident enjoyed homemade Christmas cookies lovingly made by the Hillview Auxiliary volunteers. We also had carolers and musicians volunteer their time to bring wonderful music into the building. Hillview staff had a door decorating competition in the building for added Christmas festivity.

Thank you to everyone who had a part in making a magical holiday season for the residents at the Hillview campus; we can’t thank you enough!

Brooke Smith

La Crosse

Recreation Therapy Manager,