Pedestrians need to follow the laws, too.
There are many accidents involving a pedestrian and a car. Typically the person in the vehicle takes the responsibility because the pedestrian vs. a car is a case that will be won over and over again.
I feel as if things should change in that sense, there should be more security for cars vs. pedestrians because sometimes after looking both ways twice, someone could be going for a jog and the driver was unable to see him or her and accidentally hit them. Although these accidents occur every day, the pedestrians are not very cautious at all, almost as if they know they have the go-ahead.
This slows traffic, causes accidents and even death. These are major factors in La Crosse that need to be addressed.
Brooklyn Liebsch, La Crosse