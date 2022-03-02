Bruce Jentz: Supporting Chris Woodward for County Board

Chris Woodard, currently 13th district La Crosse alder, is ready for additional service on the La Crosse County Board, District 9.
Having worked with him on issues and problems I am confident that he is capable, competent and enthusiastic toward efforts to protect and enhance the lifestyles of district neighbors as well as the entire Coulee Region. Chris understands issues that confront the 9th County District and the County. He is dedicated to living here, serving here.
Good help is hard to find! Vote Chris Woodard 9th District, La Crosse County Board.
Bruce Jentz
La Crosse