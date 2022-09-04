Bruce Jentz: Van Orden is no career politician

Derrick Van Orden, a career politician? Opiner, William Garcia, may have raided the mood-altering chemical stash.

The facts:

Raised on a family farm by a single mother, Van Orden volunteered for the U.S. Navy at age 18. He retired after 26 years, rank Navy Seal Senior Chief, having sustained five combat tours in Europe, Afghanistan and Iraq. Additional assignments in world trouble spots included Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.

Upon retirement, he and wife Sara returned to their farm after a consultation gig with Fortune 500 companies. Along the way Van Orden wrote a best selling book, performed in movies, reopened a cafe, and attended law school.

This decorated Seal Chief has been around! His country now demands more of him. Those who would attempt to besmirch an honorable and commendable life and career are beyond the misguided. Let's hope it's just ignorance.

Bruce Jentz

La Crosse