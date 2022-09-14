Bruce Kaufman: Elephants in the room on the national level

Concerning the current chaotic political situation in the U.S.A. there are obvious facts which are being obfuscated by the Democratic Party but are still apparent to any person using the powers of observation and common sense.

The first glaringly apparent item is that President Biden has major physical and cognitive impairments. One must only observe his stiff gait, glazed stare, and daily trips, falls and stumbles to assess his physical debilitation. On the cognitive side, his pervasive mental lapses, difficulty reading and speaking, strange public behavior, and unending gaffes give ample evidence of his ongoing unmistakable mental deficiencies.

The second obvious deduction (arising from the above information) is that those who have enabled Biden to reach our nation’s highest political office (and the position of Commander-in-Chief of our military) are guilty of elder abuse. Elder abuse is defined as, “abuse, neglect, and exploitation of an elder.” The President is a victim of all three aspects of elder abuse but the most egregious violation toward him is exploitation. Those people closest to him are the main violators and that would especially include his family and “handlers.”

The third “elephant-in-the-room” arises from the two listed above. If the Democrats will freely allow for the killing of unborn babies on one hand and then abuse and exploit elders on the other hand, it is not too far of a stretch to assume that they readily use election malfeasance (and other corrupt means) to achieve and maintain power at any cost.

Bruce Kaufman

Sparta, WI