Bruce Kaufman: Public officials must be mentally sound

Our elected officials are public SERVANTS of their constituents. True servanthood requires a full accountability and transparency by the servant to the people he/she serves.

In America today we have a number of important elected officials who are in a state of severe mental decline (while they are still attempting to serve). Individuals holding positions of public trust while in an impaired cognitive condition need help, but allowing them to remain in office is not the help they need. They need retirement from active service, and they need specialized mental health care.

When politicians don’t acknowledge their cognitive disability, it shows a grievous lack of both accountability and transparency to their constituents and to our country. True accountability would mandate that politicians prove adequate mental capacity by undergoing regular mental acuity testing and then providing the results to the public. A common-sense regulation for people serving in government would be the required completion of a mental acuity test at age 65 and then periodically thereafter.

Furthermore, not only is it wrong for cognitively impaired politicians to remain in office but those who enable them to do so are exploiting and abusing them. When an impaired politician is exploited in this way, he/she become a victim of elder abuse. Elder abuse is a crime both federally and at the state level, and offenders need to be identified and prosecuted.

Bruce Kaufman

Sparta