Bruce Keyzer: We must 'know better, do better' on addressing climate change

Maya Angelou once said: “I did then what I knew how to do, now that I know better, I do better.” A few things we did before we “knew better” include asbestos in building materials, lead in paint and gasoline, sprayed DDT, and refrigerated with ozone depleting Freon.

As we continue to “know better” I believe we are “doing better.’ Our exposure to asbestos, lead and many other toxic substances has been greatly reduced, saving lives. What about the existential threats of global climate change?

The heat trapping effect of CO2 was observed in the 1800’s but not well understood until the 1970s. By then, burning fossil fuels was driving the industrial revolution. For 40 cents a gallon I drove my $300 ‘63 Chevy all over the country without a thought of my CO2 emissions. We didn’t know better. Now we do. We have all benefited from burning fossil fuels. But we must “do better.”