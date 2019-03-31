Have you ever seen a stately oak tree?
It's towering and strong, with roots that go deep. A beautiful tree. Then one day you see something has changed. The trunk has split and broken, revealing what was its heart.
Instead of a sturdy, life-supporting core, there is nothing but splintered wood and rot. You realize that the tree must have been sick for some time and that its end is probably near.
The stately oak is like the America of my childhood. The damaged tree is a metaphor for the America I see today. Part of a speech by Republican, Abraham Lincoln, in 1858, stated that “A house divided against itself, cannot stand”.
Similarly, when the strength that has supported a tree over decades has splintered, it will not stand for long.
For many reasons, I see America becoming increasingly divided against itself. From individual face-to-face confrontations between citizens, to the failure of governmental bodies to do America's work, I see the divide widening.
Instead of true governance, our leaders are more intent on destroying the "other" side, just as bigotry and hatred of the “other” is a slow poison of the populace.
A tree has no “other” side. If its parts can't work together, it dies.
If its heartwood begins to rot, hollow out and split, the tree dies. Just as even a once-sturdy oak will be destroyed by the assaults of internal disease and external forces, a country divided against itself will also fall.
Bruce Klubertanz, Holmen