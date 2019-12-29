Bruce Walters: Involve seniors in senior center future

Four years ago, the city announced it intended to sell both senior centers, Southside as well as Northside. Obviously there has been a lack of attention to the subject of replacements.
At an August public meeting, Mayor Tim Kabat said the seniors were not being thrown out of the Southside Senior Center. That was less than truthful. At that very time we were being evicted as all groups had to vacate the building as of Sept. 1.
Why? Because the city has neglected the property and not properly maintained it. Now our Southside groups are scattered to wherever we could get space for regular activities. There are no plans for a new Southside center.
On Dec. 10 the city held a second public meeting, specifically about the Northside Harry J. Olson Center.
It became clear that the city really has not taken seniors into proper consideration. There was the admission of “lack of communication” in the past. Indeed. The lease on HJO expires Dec. 31, 2020, and, the city does not want to throw senior citizens out into the cold in the dead of winter.
So, the proposal is to build a senior center in the old Rubber Mills building by June 2020. As nice as that sounds, it is not. One of our members pointed out that the parking is across the street. Not good for seniors.
I visited the Rubber Mills and saw that across-the-street parking will definitely pose a challenge. There is handicapped parking next to the building, but that won’t help with the safety for the rest of us.
As we entered the building, water was dripping on the slanting entry apron. Not good for seniors in winter. The proposed space is down a long hallway and then farther. Not good for seniors. We were told there was parking across the street from a second entrance but that is less adequate than the main lot. What seniors did the city consult when considering this location?
The city needs to extend the lease on the neglected HJO Center and consult with seniors on future considerations for us.
Bruce Walters, La Crosse
Editor's note: Here is a response from Mayor Tim Kabat:
"The City of La Crosse and our partners share a common goal of expanding and enhancing senior programming and facilities in our community. We remain committed to working with the senior groups and have all been working hard these past several years to develop long-term, sustainable plans. This work includes the senior center subcommittee, the South Library senior center steering committee, updated Harry J. Olson and South Library building analyses, surveys, meetings, public input and in bringing our City departments together to better plan and execute senior programs.
Earlier this year we held discussions with the Southside senior center group about the condition of the senior center building and the need to find a temporary solution while the City determined how best to move forward. We offered the Southside neighborhood center as a location for the group; however, the Southside seniors decided to go elsewhere.
The Harry J. Olson senior center group has a lease agreement with the City through December 14th, 2020. The City will continue to honor this agreement and provide the maintenance as indicated in the document. The resolution states that the City will offer the building to the HJO group at the end of the term for $1. If the group does not purchase the property, the City will declare it surplus and the HJO group must vacate by December 14, 2020. As we discussed, the City is very interested in knowing the HJO group's plans.
The City will continue to invite the Southside and HJO groups to discuss ideas for enhancing and collaborating on senior programming and facilities. However, the HJO group made it clear that they are not interested in any space at the Black River Beach community center, any future Northside fire station or the Boot Hill Pub should the City lease space there for programs and events.
As I also stated during our meeting, the City's plans had to pause because we learned this summer that the price tag for HJO building repairs and addition is $1.5 million to $3.9 million and the South Library repairs are $1.5 million. I understand this news is disappointing; however, this is the challenge we all face and we want to work together toward long-term solutions.