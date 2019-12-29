Bruce Walters: Involve seniors in senior center future

Four years ago, the city announced it intended to sell both senior centers, Southside as well as Northside. Obviously there has been a lack of attention to the subject of replacements.

At an August public meeting, Mayor Tim Kabat said the seniors were not being thrown out of the Southside Senior Center. That was less than truthful. At that very time we were being evicted as all groups had to vacate the building as of Sept. 1.

Why? Because the city has neglected the property and not properly maintained it. Now our Southside groups are scattered to wherever we could get space for regular activities. There are no plans for a new Southside center.

On Dec. 10 the city held a second public meeting, specifically about the Northside Harry J. Olson Center.

It became clear that the city really has not taken seniors into proper consideration. There was the admission of “lack of communication” in the past. Indeed. The lease on HJO expires Dec. 31, 2020, and, the city does not want to throw senior citizens out into the cold in the dead of winter.

So, the proposal is to build a senior center in the old Rubber Mills building by June 2020. As nice as that sounds, it is not. One of our members pointed out that the parking is across the street. Not good for seniors.