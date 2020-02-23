You are the owner of this article.
Bud Becker: It's a sad day for America

As I think about the impeachment trial, I can't help wonder how the senators would have voted if President Donald Trump had been a Democrat.

I imagine most would have wanted witnesses and likely would have voted to impeach. Many acknowledged that what he did was wrong, but I fear they may have voted not to impeach because they feared the wrath of Trump.

They may have wondered if they might not get reelected if they voted for impeachment.

Mr. Trump seems to be using the phrase more often now that he can do whatever he wants.

The world is watching. It's a sad day for America.

Bud Becker, La Crosse

