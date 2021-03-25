Bud Miyamoto: Markussen has progressive outlook for economic growth

As a long-time executive of Downtown Mainstreet and an active volunteer in our community, I was excited to see Vicki Markussen running as a candidate for our mayor. Our city needs the type of leadership and business experiences that she brings to our citizenry.

I have followed her career for a number of years. I have been impressed with her achievements and commitment to our city and surrounding area. Our city would do extremely well with Vicki’s plans for our future. We need her progressive outlook for economic growth which would have a positive impact on the entire community and county.

I enthusiastically support Vicki Markussen’s candidacy. Besides her gifts, experiences, and leadership qualities, it is time our city finally breaks the “glass ceiling” by having a qualified female as our mayor.

Bud Miyamoto

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0