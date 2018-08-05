It is utter nonsense. The attack of candidate Kevin Nicholson on “government-run health care that doesn’t work,” using the Tomah VA hospital as a supposed example, is an untruth. It is not a fact.
Nicholson’s blast is made without knowledge of the dedication, compassion, care and patient advocacy of the staff at the Tomah VA. And as such, what he said is irresponsible.
If anything, the Tomah VA hospital is an example of how government-run medicine can and does work.
That is my experience, both as a patient and as an observer. I am relatively healthy, but I have seen those patients there who have borne the burden of service and life. I have nothing but praise for VA cre.
Burleigh A. Randolph, La Crosse