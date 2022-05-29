C Glassen: Thanks to election workers around the state

Thanks to election workers around the state

I want to take a moment to thank all of our amazing election workers for running another smooth election, and I encourage everyone in La Crosse to join me. Wisconsin was recently ranked number four in the country for election administration, and our spring elections did not disappoint.

Election clerks, administrators, and volunteers are critical to a functioning democracy. These election heroes have historically worked under the radar, doing the diligent yet often thankless work of voter registration, voter education, and vote counting. Unless you’ve been an election worker yourself, you may not even know what they do.

In the wake of the 2020 election, our heroes of democracy have been under a microscope. Authoritarians intent on overturning the election results have spread a toxic stew of lies smearing their character, which has led to threats and harassment. One in five election workers in a recent poll said they were likely to quit before the 2024 election.

If our current election officials quit, they could be replaced by the same extremists who wanted to ignore the will of the voters in the last election. I, for one, will do all I can to keep that from happening, including sending them messages of support and defending them every step of the way. I hope you will too.

C Glassen

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0