As Americans, we pride ourselves on the right to freedoms; whether it’s speech, religion, bearing arms.
In January, New York passed a bill allowing abortions to be performed in the third trimester of pregnancy in order to “protect a woman’s life or health.”
This has proven to be a very controversial decision, but much like we have the option to own and use guns for protection, we must respect other laws that allow us the freedom to do what we think is best for ourselves.
As heartbreaking as it may be, if a doctor informs a woman that herself and her fetus are in serious potential danger if a pregnancy were to continue, then we should be able to give that woman the chance to decide how to handle the situation.
Some may say that the fetus should also have this option, however in reality, the mother must decide; is it better to risk two lives, or ensure one is kept? It’s not an argument of whether terminating a pregnancy is acceptable, but an opportunity to decide what to do in that difficult situation.
This law does not require anyone to go against their morals but allows people an option. In comparison, no person in the United States is required to practice a religion, but our right to practice one is still protected.
We love our freedoms, and regardless of your views on abortions, as U.S. citizens we have the responsibility to protect our freedom of options.
Caisa Strenke, La Crosse