 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caleb Pearson: Moderate third party could rise in 2024

From the From our readers: This week's letters to the editor series

Pandering to the fringes has created such a massive opportunity for a moderate third party option, it's almost hard to believe. With competent leadership and organizing, I can easily see majority share in a 2024 election. It would upend American politics as we know it, and given we desperately need a reset I think it would be the best possible outcome.

Alternatively, either of the two existing parties might realize it's in their best interest to slow down the pendulum and take more share of the center gap. It should be quite interesting to see how things play out.

Caleb Pearson

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No one needs to own an AR-15 -- Linda Pils

No one needs to own an AR-15 -- Linda Pils

My husband and son are hunters, so I am not against gun ownership. But an AR-15 is not a gun used for hunting. It is a rifle used in war. It comes with a magazine that holds 30 rounds but can be fitted with a magazine that holds 100 rounds.

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

I'm responding to the May 22 column "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences" from Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff. The author supported Rebecca Kleefisch in her Republican bid for governor in part because of her stance on increased use of cash bail.

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republican legislators are hypocrites. They say “do away with Roe v. Wade” -- we can't let a woman decide what to do with her own body. But on proposed gun legislation, Republicans say that guns are “protected” by the Second Amendment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News