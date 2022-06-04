Caleb Pearson: Moderate third party could rise in 2024

Pandering to the fringes has created such a massive opportunity for a moderate third party option, it's almost hard to believe. With competent leadership and organizing, I can easily see majority share in a 2024 election. It would upend American politics as we know it, and given we desperately need a reset I think it would be the best possible outcome.
Alternatively, either of the two existing parties might realize it's in their best interest to slow down the pendulum and take more share of the center gap. It should be quite interesting to see how things play out.
Caleb Pearson
La Crosse
