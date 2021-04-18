Calvin Kienast: Pandemic lessons learned

Both the influenza pandemic of 1918 and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 reshaped the world, but it is important to recognize that lessons learned a hundred years ago can still be relevant today.

One of the most important lessons is the importance of cooperation and togetherness. Even though both pandemics disrupted social spaces and encouraged isolation, one of the best ways to combat the spread of disease is working together.

An example of this comes from photographs taken in 1918, as seen in Julian A. Navarro’s "Influenza in 1918: An Epidemic in Images." These pictures show people wearing masks and women volunteering to help make more masks. Navarro argues that despite the devastating effect the disease had on the U.S., the images portray a strong America, dedicated to fighting the disease and working together to overcome the situation.

This message is vital for overcoming COVID-19 today because people need to work together to stop the spread and do their part to ensure the safety of everyone.