Former President Donald Trump should not be reelected. He caused too much trouble while in office and wasted the United States taxpayers’ time and money through his bad management.

In Matthew 19.21, God instructed the wealthy young man to give up his wealth and serve him. Former President Trump serves two masters, not God.

His current wife wore outfits on a daily basis that cost $3,000 to $4,000 apiece. I am on Social Security Insurance of less than $500 a month, food stamps and live in public housing. I find part-time jobs when I can and report my earnings to the correct agencies. That $3,000 to $4,000 could have got me and others off assistance.