I support Angela Palmer-Fisher for Vernon County Circuit Court Judge because my years of practice with her have proven that Angela has the broad experience and temperament necessary for the position.

I have worked with Angela for most of two decades in my practice as we worked both on opposite and parallel sides of cases, and had the benefit of Angela's appearance as an attorney practicing in my courtroom when I was a circuit court judge. Given my own term as a judge, I know that Angela's broad legal experience across civil, family and criminal cases will help her understand her constituents and provide a fair resolution to the wide variety of disputes that will come before her.