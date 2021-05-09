Carey Kroner, Joanne Degenhardt: Thanks for supporting sale

We wish to express a huge heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported the 41st annual Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary’s Geranium Sale this year. We appreciate all our customers and workers who made our sale a success once again.

Special thanks go to Pat and Joe Briggeman, Deb and John Morrissey, Beth and Russ Wiersma, Sandy Bissen, Cathy Wiste, and Caroline Kroner for their endless help throughout the sale. And a big thanks to Gene and Lori Bauer of Longhorn Valley Greenhouse for providing the beautiful plants.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit nursing scholarships at Viterbo University and Western Technical College. Over the past 41 years, the auxiliary’s sale has raised more than $325,000 for nursing scholarships.

Carey Kroner, La Crosse

Joanne Degenhardt, Onalaska

Geranium Sale co-chairs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0