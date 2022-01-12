Carissa Pagel-Smith: Show support for each other

The pandemic has taught us many lessons including how to navigate this new world of social distancing and isolating ourselves. What we have all experienced is a constant reality for many older adults and people with disabilities—loneliness and social isolation.

In the US, 40% of people who have a disability and 43% of people age 65 or older say they feel lonely some or all the time. A local survey conducted by the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of La Crosse County revealed loneliness and social isolation are among the top three most important issues and referenced as a “great challenge.” Studies confirm there are serious physical, emotional, and psychological health impacts as a result.

What can we do? We can each check in on friends, family, and neighbors now and all year round. Make a phone call to see how someone is doing. Ask if they need anything—groceries, supplies for a hobby, or their driveway or walk shoveled. If you live nearby, knock on their door, and have a brief conversation. They will benefit from the human contact and so will you.

So, let’s all do what we can to support each other. The simple act of showing you care can make a world of difference for someone who is alone and lonely.

If you or someone you know needs help connecting with supports and services, contact the ADRC of La Crosse County at 608-785-5700 or adrc@lacrossecounty.org.

Carissa Pagel-Smith

Manager, ADRC of La Crosse County

