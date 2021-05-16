Carly Henry, Onalaska teacher

"Mrs. Henry has remained professional, calm, reliable and organized throughout this tumultuous school year. She was understanding and compassionate as children adjusted to online learning. While engaging with children in small group discussions she was not only respectful, but also interested in their thoughts and opinions and patient in giving them time to articulate those thoughts and opinions. She gave opportunities for our child to practice leadership and self-reflection. Mrs. Henry gives witness to what public education provides to our communities and a service that in some ways has possibly been taken for granted."