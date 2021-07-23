Carmen Boudet Gomez: Bishop wrongly silences Father Altman

I am a person of faith, a Catholic, who as a child of 9 was brought to the United States legally by my parents who left the Communist regime of Cuba in 1959. Today I am a grandmother who is proud of the USA and who is grateful to my parents for their courage and hard work.

My husband and I proudly raised our three children in freedom and faith in our country. I believe we are living in very precarious times, and I am saddened to see our extremely liberal government allow unvetted individuals from so many countries stream through our southern border without any control, including criminals.

I am worried also about the millions of babies killed in the name of planned parenthood, and the division between races being pushed upon us by those who want to destroy a united country. We are in need of truth and clarity.

Unfortunately inside my own Catholic Church Bishop Callahan silences a good priest, Father James Altman, who is speaking the truth in his homilies. I support freedom. I support Father Altman and I support those who stand for life.

I pray for the people who after 62 years are peacefully marching in the streets of Cuba risking their lives for freedom. I stand with those who believe in freedom, Respect for life and truth.

Carmen Boudet Gomez