Thanks so much for finishing the Cass Street re-do. The street is smooth, the bike lanes stand out bright and the bump-outs I am sure will slow traffic.
But wait, the bike lane ends at the bump-outs, forcing the bike rider to enter the main street -- which is narrow with the new re-do.
The bike rider entering the main street could distract drivers or worse yet create accidents involving bike riders.
Why wasn't a continuous lane cut through the bump-out for the bike riders to use?
Carol Beard, La Crosse