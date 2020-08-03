Carol Dougherty: COVID rate doesn't warrant restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are many different ways to submit COVID-19 information. Some deaths from other causes are reported as COVID-19 if the patient tests positive. It has also become a political football, and it is hard to know what to believe.

I recently looked up some statistics from the COVID Tracking Report/US Historical data. This information was taken from websites of local or state/territory public health authorities.

On May 30, test results were 89.3% negative with .059 cases resulting in death.

On June 30, test results were 91.87% with .003% resulting in death. On July 31, test results were 91% negative with .001 resulting in death.

In Wisconsin, on July 31, tests were 94% negative, with .001% resulting in death. One preventable death is too many. However, I don't believe these statistics warrant the severe restrictions placed upon us by the government in general, or since I'm from Wisconsin, by Gov. Tony Evers in particular.

Carol Dougherty, Black River Falls

