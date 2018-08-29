I was inspired by the Tribune's front-page story on Sunday, Aug 19, about Liza Ramlow, a midwife and La Crosse native who spent three months aboard ship with refugees fleeing Libya. The photo of her embracing a young mother and father, cradling their new baby, named Mercy, is poignant. It is a picture of hope and perseverance. It speaks of the power of compassion and family.
And I connected the name Ramlow to Liza’s mother, Marian Ramlow, who more than 45 years ago assisted so many in our city when she was instrumental in the establishment of a clinic for women’s reproductive health, Coulee Region Family Planning Center, then called Options and now Essential Health Clinic.
Today the clinic serves a three-county area, and performs more than 12,000 visits a year. It reaches out to schools, educating students about their health, bodies and family planning. Marian and Liza Ramlow shared the mission of supporting women’s health to create strong families.
The story and photo show us that Liza is acting globally; locally, the need exists for the same cause of healthy women, men and families. Our Essential Health Clinic does an excellent job providing this care.
Carol Kratz, La Crosse