Carol Miller: Dieck, Lau stand out for Holmen School Board

Jennifer Dieck and Chris Lau are exactly what the Holmen School District needs. Holmen School Board has two positions up for election in April, and I just wanted to let others in our community know why Lau and Dieck will receive my votes.

Having been through so much in the last year, we need policies and support from the school board that will allow all students, teachers and staff to feel safe and valued. Incumbent board member Lau has provided the leadership and guidance our community needed during these difficult times. I am confident that he will continue to listen to everyone’s concerns and make the necessary decisions to keep everyone moving forward and safely.

Dieck has pledged her support for every student, teacher and staff member. Her ideas about connecting with local organizations and agencies to work on the issues our schools and community are experiencing demonstrate a willingness to collaborate and find innovative solutions to the issues we face as the Holmen area continues to grow and change.

The Holmen School Board needs people like Jennifer Dieck and Chris Lau to assist all students so they can achieve their full potential.

Carol Miller

Holmen

