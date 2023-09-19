I agree with the tribes’ urging denial of Dairyland Power Cooperative’s request for a loan and permits to build the Nemadji Trail Energy Center.

If Dairyland Power sought tribal input on the project, they apparently gave it the same weight a parent gives a 3-year-old’s input on the need to eat vegetables. Besides the fact that tribal rights and concerns have been ignored repeatedly as the Nemadji Trail project has progressed, the arguments against the gas plant are valid and those for it are refutable.

Environmental organizations and the EPA itself have raised severe objections to the gas plant. I would add that Enbridge pipelines have a deplorable safety record; and Minnesota’s failure to block the Line 5 extension bolsters the environmental case against the plant.

Of course fossil-fuel and related industries grasp at opportunities to substitute natural gas for coal when coal-fired plants close. But a modernized smart power grid, advanced energy storage technology, and distributed clean energy could provide electricity as flexibly as gas when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.

So as the tribes’ letter said, “…this location was never the place, and now is obviously not the time, to build new fossil fuel infrastructure of any kind.” A new gas plant is not the answer to the existential threat of climate change.

Carol Steinhart

Madison