Carol Taebel: Generous waitress makes the day special

I had the nicest thing happen to me today.
I ordered a root beer float at the A&W Restaurant on Mormon Coulee Rd. The young waitress brought it to me and, smilingly, said, "You don't have to pay me." I looked at her and insistently said I wanted to pay her. She said, "No, I had such a simple order and I do this once a day." Evidently the owner does this quite often but this came out of her profits. It was such a wonderful feeling coming from our youth.
It just so happens today is my 64th anniversary with my spouse that died 15 years ago. What better celebration could I have had unknowing to the kind, generous waitress.
Carol Taebel
La Crosse