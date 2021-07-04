Carol Taebel: Generous waitress makes the day special

I ordered a root beer float at the A&W Restaurant on Mormon Coulee Rd. The young waitress brought it to me and, smilingly, said, "You don't have to pay me." I looked at her and insistently said I wanted to pay her. She said, "No, I had such a simple order and I do this once a day." Evidently the owner does this quite often but this came out of her profits. It was such a wonderful feeling coming from our youth.