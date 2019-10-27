Thank you, Darryle Clott. You couldn't have explained Oktoberfest better with all your history of the fest.
As a Mrs. Oktoberfest in 1986, I would like to ditto your comments on the best part of the fest. The nursing home visits tell it all with the smiles and tears and memories and appreciation.
Ein prosit to everyone who makes Oktoberfest so special.
Carol Taebel, La Crosse