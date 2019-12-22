Carol Wateski: La Crosse property taxes keep rising

Well, I just received my property taxes yesterday - another $400 higher than last year.
I also know I'm not the only one who was raised so much. You spend years buying a house only to pay the rest of your life to keep it.
A friend of mine has a very good question for the mayor and others at City Hall: After you tax everyone out of their homes, what are you going to do with all the old people?
That $42 millions you're wasting on the La Crosse Center, it could be far better used on the streets of La Crosse where we can all use it.
Carol Wateski, La Crosse