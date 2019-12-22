Carol Wateski: La Crosse property taxes keep rising

Well, I just received my property taxes yesterday - another $400 higher than last year.

I also know I'm not the only one who was raised so much. You spend years buying a house only to pay the rest of your life to keep it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A friend of mine has a very good question for the mayor and others at City Hall: After you tax everyone out of their homes, what are you going to do with all the old people?

That $42 millions you're wasting on the La Crosse Center, it could be far better used on the streets of La Crosse where we can all use it.

Carol Wateski, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0