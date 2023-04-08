The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area and of the Upper Mississippi River Region are co-hosting a virtual program on Tuesday, April 11, on critical federal legislation impacting our region’s conservation and agricultural landscape.

Every five years, Congress passes legislation that sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry policy, commonly referred to as the “Farm Bill.” It is made up of 12 titles including: commodities, conservation, trade, nutrition, credit, rural development, research, extension and related matters, forestry, energy, horticulture, crop insurance and miscellaneous. It is a sweeping piece of legislation containing provisions for food stamps, disaster aid (drought and flooding), agricultural subsidies, as well as numerous other program funds.

Ultimately, the 2023 Farm Bill can move us toward a vision where policy reform advances agricultural sustainability, food systems, natural resources and rural/urban communities. Because groundwater and surface water are inextricably linked and what happens on land affects both, conservation programs should reward sustainable, restorative and resilient agricultural practices that protect water quality. Policy needs to support local and region food markets focusing on healthy public foods and food security for all.

Come join us at 11:30 a.m. April 11 as Margaret Krome, Policy Program Director of the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, discusses how the 2023 Farm Bill is taking shape. Registration is open to the public at lwvlacrosse.org.

Carolyn Mahlum-Jenkins

La Crosse