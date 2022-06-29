Carolyn Mahlum-Jenkins: Limit fossil fuel expansion in La Crosse

The greatest moral issue of our time is global warming and its climate effects. Having a vision, making resolutions to cut fossil fuel consumption and move toward renewables, and developing a plan to get there are all signs that there is some leadership that is willing to take responsibility in this community.

The fate of the earth is at stake. The science is excellent. This is no small matter and without the understanding of systemic causation, we can not totally understand what is hitting us. Our city representative and administration have a moral responsibility to protect their citizens and community. They know global warming is real and it is here now. The city of La Crosse, regions in the United States and the world are facing common impacts already of global warming. It is causing death, immigration instability and national security issues, destruction, and vast economic loss. The causal effects are getting greater with time. We cannot merely adapt to it. We have to take some bold steps to stop it.