Carre Teegarden: Concerns about Planned Parenthood

Recently Planned Parenthood was included in an article in the Tribune regarding organizations benefiting our community. Really?

We know that these people are in our schools “teaching“ our young children. Are parents invited to sit in on these sessions? I think we know the answer to that. In the past, several of us have witnessed young girls after school coming out of “Options” with their little brown bags. Contraceptives of course, and no parents in sight. “ Options” is now Planned Parenthood.

A few years ago I looked up Planned Parenthood. They had a website for teenagers called Teenwire. Adults were kindly asked not to enter that site in order to “respect the privacy of the teenagers.“ Of course I marched right in. This is a family newspaper so I cannot report the vile, and I do mean vile, things that were discussed there.

I am not a prude but I can absolutely guarantee you that no parent would want their child to be reading about these things!

Planned Parenthood executives are on videotape laughing about selling aborted baby body parts for personal profit. Planned Parenthood is America’s largest abortion provider and presides over the slaughter of the innocent unborn.

We cannot honor this organization.

Carre Teegarden

La Crosse

