Carrie Bergum: Support Ukraine with warm hands and paws initiative

On February 1 local Kwik Trips will have bins to collect hand/feet warmers and dog and cat food for the citizens of Ukraine.

We all know what cold weather does to us if we are not properly dressed. They have the proper clothing but they are put out of their homes due to the bombing and destruction. The warmers will help in gloves, pockets, shoes, and boots. The pet food will warm pet bellies to help keep their owners warm. So pick up some hand warmers and pet food from the Kwik Trip you are visiting or bring in your own to put in the bins.

This is an initiative sparked by the desire to always help others by one of this year's Iverson-Freking award winners and former Mrs. Oktoberfest, Sue Schultz. Sue’s desire is that we see how desperately these people are fighting for Democracy and what they are sacrificing to get there. She wants to help keep them warm and this initiative needs your help.

This initiative is a collaboration between Kwik Trip and Chalice of Mercy. You can help the citizens of Ukraine in this small way. Bring in a case of the warmers or just buy a few in store to contribute, dig in the hunting stuff from this year, or any place else you might find the warmers.

Thanks for your help to this initiative to help Ukrainian citizens and pets now through February 28.

Carrie Bergum

Holmen