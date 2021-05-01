 Skip to main content
Carrie Ebner: Altman fuels the fire of hate

I have been a member of St. James the Less Parish for 49 years. During that time, many priests have come and gone. I may not have always agreed with them, but I have always respected them and found comfort in their compassion for all God's children.

Enter Father Altman. From his first sermon chastising the church hierarchy's support of Vatican 2 to his present political rantings, he has fueled the fire of hate and division not only within the church but also in a nation trying to heal.

How does calling Gov. Tony Evers – Comrade Evers or preaching you can't be a Democrat and expect go to Heaven, or if you're not Catholic you won't go to Heaven, earn any respect or show any compassion? How can the Bishop allow this to go on?

I have had to leave my parish and now I am questioning my Catholic faith.

Carrie Ebner

La Crosse

