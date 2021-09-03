Carrie Teegarden: Abortion is evil

We are living in a strange and confused world. Two-10-year old girls trying to come into our country sexually assaulted along their way… So awful, the camera was told to back off.

At least two accounts of teenagers this past week being beaten up and onlookers laughing.

Life is cheap now. Women are certainly disrespected; dishonored.

Even innocent babies in the womb are not deemed worthy of protection if their own mothers do not want them.

These unborn are people!

Once, a friend and I were standing at a pro-life witness event and a car stopped nearby. A young woman got out and approached us. I thought, “oh boy, she may have some nasty words for us.“

It was not the case. With tears beginning to come to her eyes, she thanked us for holding our signs about life being precious. She told us that her mother had been on her way to have an abortion and that she had changed her mind some 20 years ago because of people standing with signs and offering help and hope to her mother.

She said, “I want to thank you as I am alive today because of people that care!”

There she was in living flesh. The proof.