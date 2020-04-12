Carrie Teegarden: Abortion is our country's shame

Carrie Teegarden: Abortion is our country's shame

I write this letter on Good Friday. Not going out and staying safe at home. Praying for our country at this very difficult time and for those who are especially at risk. So many lives have already been lost. A national and worldwide tragedy.

On this Good Friday, I recall also the tragedy of the thousands of innocent lives snuffed out daily by abortion. This we willingly allow.

This is our beloved country’s shame.

Carrie Teegarden, La Crosse

