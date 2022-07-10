Carrie Teegarden: Citizens will decide abortion issue

Nearly 50 years ago a few people in black robes “found” a so-called right to privacy in the constitution. This has resulted in the deaths of many millions of unborn babies through abortion since 1973. Sons and daughters of these women who have undergone this deadly procedure and sons and daughters of our great nation.

We should weep for these women and weep for their lost children.

Scholars ever since have realized that this issue of abortion should never have been decided by the federal government but rather been left to the voting citizens of this country. There is no “right to privacy“ in the constitution. So finally the citizens of this great country will decide this issue. It is as it should have been all along and as it was before 1973.

Why all the rage? Do people not understand this?

If I were queen I would never allow any woman to kill her unborn child, but I am not. But I do not run out into the street screaming and hollering to demand my own way and calling others nasty names as my friends and I riot and damage property.

We all have one vote in this great land. Let us calm down and be glad that we live in a democracy. Let us preserve it!

Carrie Teegarden

La Crosse