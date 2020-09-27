Carrie Teegarden: Column on women in Catholic church was overblown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the column by Vince Hatt (Tribune, Sept. 19) lamenting the supposed injustices Catholic women endure in the church:

Yes, Mary Magdalene first saw Jesus resurrected and many other women were important in His life and mission, but he did not include them when he named his 12 apostles.

He went against many of the injustices of that time and clearly could and would have included women in the 12 if that was his plan for the church. He did not.

If Mr. Hatt had interviewed outside his own group of friends, he might have encountered some of the beautiful faithful women in my life who love and cherish the church and its teachings that come to us from Jesus and His deliberately appointed 12 apostles.

The church is suffering these days as it has down through the ages and will always suffer as it is populated with sinful people along with its multitude of saints.

It is not due to the fact that Jesus did not include women in the ranks of the apostles who were commissioned to lead us in faith and morals.

I am incredibly grateful for my beautiful faithful Catholic friends, both men and women, who strive to follow Jesus.

I so wish Mr. Hatt could meet some of them.

Carrie Teegarden, La Crosse

