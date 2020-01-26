Carrie Teegarden: Focus on overturning Roe v. Wade

It was encouraging to read the guest editorial by Vern Hegenbart (Tribune, Jan. 19) reminding us of the millions of innocent unborn children who have been slaughtered in this country since Roe v. Wade.

We need this reminder and we need to understand clearly how this tragedy came about in our great country so we can work to overturn this monster decision. It can be done.

I am old enough to remember when even Planned Parenthood admitted the difference between birth control and abortion in its brochures.

A woman’s right to choose? Let’s complete that sentence, shall we? A woman’s right to choose to kill her own child. Who could support that?

Please be pro-life from conception to natural death. May our great nation be blessed with a turning back of this culture of death. God bless America.

Carrie Teegarden, La Crosse

