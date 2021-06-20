Carrie Teegarden: Happy Fathers Day to life-affirming dads

Father’s Day is upon us.

Fathers are so very important to the health of our families! I want to say thank you to the many many faithful wonderful fathers in our country.

It is necessary, however, to remember with great sadness the fathers who have lost children because they had been given no voice in a decision made by women who aborted their unborn sons and daughters.

Mother’s Day is sad for many women who regret their abortion and it is sad for many men for the same reason. They too have lost their children and had to stand by helplessly in many cases.

Abortion is a scourge on our once proud nation.

We can never be “free” by the the killing of the innocent unborn. It is not possible.

I write to honor those men who defend life in all stages especially the unborn. Vernal Hegenbart is one shining star who spent years writing to defend life. He is ill and can no longer see well enough to type. I write in his honor and other men like him.

Happy Father’s Day to all our upstanding life-affirming dads. We love you!

Carrie Teegarden

La Crosse

