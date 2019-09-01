Liam Moran, in his commentary (Aug. 25 Tribune) celebrates the arrival of Planned Parenthood to our city.
He says “ The anti-choice movement (pro-life movement, we would say) has been effective in making lawful access to comprehensive care more arduous.”
Let’s examine a couple of words in their usual context.
“Choice” Choosing to kill an innocent pre-born child who has no means of defense. (Ugh!)
“Care:” We know that Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion provider in the United States and now that we have a local affiliate here in La Crosse you may be sure that there will be referrals, if not eventual abortion “services“ here. This is not care for the unborn child who will be sentenced to death nor is it compassionate care for the mother who must live with such a decision.
We have alternatives and should offer them.
Regarding Moran’s remark that somehow people make certain procedures “feel illegal,” it might simply be that those people instinctively feel that the procedures are wrong.
Not everyone celebrates the arrival of Planned Parenthood here in our beautiful city.
Carrie Teegarden, La Crosse