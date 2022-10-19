Carrie Teegarden: Sad for deputy for having to go through probe

Regarding “Deputy cleared of racism” from the Thursday, October 13 issue of the Tribune:
I do not know the officer involved or any other police officer but I was astounded in reading this ridiculous and outrageous story. I am in my 70s and all my life people have used this “OK“ gesture as a simple affirmative action. Now we are to believe that we must be very careful because some small angry group has told us that we may no longer use this gesture? That if we do we are racists? That it is now a symbol of hate?
All across this nation recruitment of police officers is way down. There’s more than one reason and that’s for sure. People have lost respect for legitimate authority. And now this!
I feel incredibly sad for this deputy, and I hope people remember this incident when calls to 911 are slow to be answered.
Carrie Teegarden
La Crosse