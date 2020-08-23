Carrie Teegarden: 'Seamless garment' theory lacks morality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm responding to Vince Hatt's column (Tribune, Aug. 16) about the “seamless garment” theory popularized in the past as the need for a “consistent ethic of life.”

Archbishop Gerhard Muller, the prefect for the Congregation of the Faith, has stated that this is “a specious way to consider themselves pro-life even if they don’t oppose abortion or euthanasia.”

The seamless garment proposition puts such things as capital punishment, nuclear war and even poverty on an equal footing with the deliberate taking of innocent human life.

As Catholics, we may have differing opinions on some of these important issues but abortion and euthanasia are non-negotiable.

The deliberate taking of innocent human life is always an intrinsic evil.

Sadly, this theory is used by some theologians and Catholic politicians to find common ground with the current culture.

(Many of us remember when abortion was illegal. People in the past seemed to understand the gravity of taking the life of unborn children in the womb.)

Laws may change but morality does not.